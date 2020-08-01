Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $77.61 and last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 47446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

