Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 13143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 152,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $35,368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 963,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

