Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $69.44, but opened at $69.18. Wedbush now has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 84,045 shares trading hands.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

QUALCOMM Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
QUALCOMM Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Charter Communications Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Charter Communications Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Griffon Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
Griffon Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
Pluralsight Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Pluralsight Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Cloudflare Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Cloudflare Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Baxter International Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Baxter International Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report