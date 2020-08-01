Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $69.44, but opened at $69.18. Wedbush now has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 84,045 shares trading hands.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,771,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.