2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 56339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 2U by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.78.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

