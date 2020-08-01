Financial Analysis: Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) vs. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

This table compares Insignia Systems and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $21.95 million 0.42 -$5.02 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.62 $4.16 million $0.34 18.03

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -22.27% -21.29% -15.51% Travelzoo -5.56% 2.30% 0.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Insignia Systems and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.35%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Insignia Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions. Insignia Systems, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.