Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 116 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 116 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 130 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 110.57.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

