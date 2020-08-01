Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 350 by Credit Suisse Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 350 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. HSBC set a CHF 334 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 371.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

