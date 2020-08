Critical Review: NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) versus Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Brown & Brown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $337.47 million 8.58 $72.58 million N/A N/A Brown & Brown $2.39 billion 5.39 $398.51 million $1.40 32.48

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NYSE:SLQT and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 Brown & Brown 1 5 2 0 2.13

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 75.14%. Brown & Brown has a consensus price target of $41.71, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A Brown & Brown 17.69% 12.54% 5.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats NYSE:SLQT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

