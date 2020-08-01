Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 112 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 112 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NESN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 110.57.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

