Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

EFN stock opened at C$11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 93.67. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$6.96 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.51.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$247.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

