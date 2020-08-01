Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.
ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.56. The firm has a market cap of $716.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.96.
In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,768.64.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.