Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.56. The firm has a market cap of $716.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.96.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

