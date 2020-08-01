Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 53 target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 43 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

QUALCOMM Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
QUALCOMM Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade
Charter Communications Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Charter Communications Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Griffon Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
Griffon Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat
Pluralsight Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Pluralsight Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Cloudflare Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Cloudflare Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade
Baxter International Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss
Baxter International Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report