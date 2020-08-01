Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 53 target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 43 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

