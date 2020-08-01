Research Analysts Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.69. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. State Street Corp grew its position in NCR by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,750,000 after acquiring an additional 310,463 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NCR by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NCR by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after acquiring an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

