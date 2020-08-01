Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Noble Energy shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 18,444,879 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBL. Mizuho upped their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Noble Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,697,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,663 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after buying an additional 45,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

