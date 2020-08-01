DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $154.00. The stock had previously closed at $155.33, but opened at $158.73. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares last traded at $160.54, with a volume of 4,292,074 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,723 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

