Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.81, but opened at $63.09. Phillips 66 shares last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 5,836,505 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

