Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reduced by Analyst

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $15.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $244.67 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average is $227.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

