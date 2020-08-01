Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $77.09, but opened at $78.99. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 11,724,911 shares.

The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

