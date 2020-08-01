Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.80. Realogy shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 4,350,553 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Compass Point upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Realogy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Realogy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 130,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 48,042 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Realogy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Realogy by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.