Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

HOLX stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $70.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $153,506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 27,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 171,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

