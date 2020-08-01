Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.
HOLX stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $70.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $153,506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 27,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 171,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
