Analysts Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

NCR stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 120.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NCR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.