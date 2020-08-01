$14.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $14.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $14.81 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $62.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.11 billion to $63.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.05 billion to $68.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Element Fleet Management Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
Element Fleet Management Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial
Sleep Country Canada PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial
Lafargeholcim Given a CHF 53 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Lafargeholcim Given a CHF 53 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Research Analysts Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Noble Energy Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
Noble Energy Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report