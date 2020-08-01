$14.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $14.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $14.81 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $19.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $62.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.11 billion to $63.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.05 billion to $68.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

