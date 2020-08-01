Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

AMGN stock opened at $244.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.08 and its 200 day moving average is $227.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 41.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

