Ameris Bancorp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 18,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 180,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

