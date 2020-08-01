Royal Bank of Canada Increases Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$5.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.54.

VII opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.19. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 30,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

