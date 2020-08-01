Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$5.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VII. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$3.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.54.

VII opened at C$3.67 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,123,180.80.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

