Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$26.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$17.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.33.

Spin Master stock opened at C$24.98 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.17.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.96 million. Analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 0.8917872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

