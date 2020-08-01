Canaccord Genuity Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$20.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.11.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$13.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$525.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.38 per share, with a total value of C$123,756.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,636,337 shares in the company, valued at C$106,879,852.18. Insiders have bought a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,856 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

