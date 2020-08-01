TD Securities Raises Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$5.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEV. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.34.

TSE TEV opened at C$3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.65. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.43.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tervita will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

