Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price objective on Slate Retail REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Slate Retail REIT stock opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. Slate Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.61 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.12.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

