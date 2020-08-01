Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.69.

TSE:SIA opened at C$10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$8.85 and a 52 week high of C$20.35. The firm has a market cap of $689.83 million and a P/E ratio of 155.76.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.0899131 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

