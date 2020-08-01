Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of CYH opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $595.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.68. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 664,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

