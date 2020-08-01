Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.81%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

