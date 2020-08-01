William Blair Comments on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.13) EPS.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.78 and a beta of 2.35. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,478,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $21,181,054. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,825,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 596,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 56,928 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

