Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cowen Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $458.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 52.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

