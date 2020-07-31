Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,876.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,878.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

