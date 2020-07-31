Creative Planning Has $855,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

