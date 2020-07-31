Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,878.43.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

