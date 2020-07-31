Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,308.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,878.43.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

