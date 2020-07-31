Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

