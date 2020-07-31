AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 86.0% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.