Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $91.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $91,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ball by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:BLL opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Ball’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

