NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 18,836 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,929,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 839,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,114,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 685,656 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,120,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 434,683 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

