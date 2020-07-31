NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.