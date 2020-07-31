World Asset Management Inc Purchases 75 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after purchasing an additional 353,980 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average is $130.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,592 shares of company stock worth $22,374,942. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.