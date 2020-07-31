NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $102.17 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

