NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

NYSE SLF opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

