World Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $4,345,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $18,642,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 94.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.67. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $95.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,704,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,671,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,293,233 shares of company stock worth $146,883,335. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Argus started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

