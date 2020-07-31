Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,733,000 after purchasing an additional 358,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 690,929 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.