Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.02 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 134.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.40.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $16,805,104. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

